First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,306,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,199 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amdocs by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,761 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Amdocs by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,475,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,296,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,329,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

