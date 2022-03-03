First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $75,000 Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 593.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 75.7% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 77.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $62.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

