First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Viad were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Viad by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new position in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Viad by 98,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Viad Corp has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $698.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VVI shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

