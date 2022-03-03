First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.9% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $158.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.66 and its 200 day moving average is $163.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

