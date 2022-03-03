First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:FN traded down C$1.88 on Thursday, reaching C$40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,436. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.97. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$39.19 and a 52-week high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 12.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 12,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

