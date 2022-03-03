First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a growth of 487.5% from the January 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS FPAFY opened at $1.98 on Thursday. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

