First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for First Solar in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

FSLR opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.