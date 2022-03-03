First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $996,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $1,356,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 173.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,170 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,247,000.

FICS stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.27. 1,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

