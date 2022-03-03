First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.95

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 11689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 127,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 66,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.