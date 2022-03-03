First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $147.86 and last traded at $146.75. 32,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 69,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,865,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 9,980.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 38,823 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,798,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,047,000.

