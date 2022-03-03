First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 187.9% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNSC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 127,616 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNSC traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.68. 356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,172. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

