Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,770 shares during the period. Flagstar Bancorp makes up about 0.2% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $72,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.39. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

