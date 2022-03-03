FLO Tops One Day Volume of $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

