Fluent (FLNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Fluent to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $115.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.78. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 140.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 103.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 51,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

