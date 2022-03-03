Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target Lowered to £159.90 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £170.10 ($228.23) to £159.90 ($214.54) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PDYPY. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10,991.00.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.78. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

