Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £156.99 ($210.64).

Several analysts have weighed in on FLTR shares. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($201.26) to £155 ($207.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £165 ($221.39) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($228.10) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($228.10) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

LON:FLTR opened at GBX 9,002 ($120.78) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £124.68. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 8,820 ($118.34) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($264.07). The stock has a market cap of £15.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -214.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

