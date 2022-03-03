FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 274 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

CENTA traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.46. 720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

