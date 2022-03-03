Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.53% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
Shares of FL opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
