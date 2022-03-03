Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of FL opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

