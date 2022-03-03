ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE FORG remained flat at $$16.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,079. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.45.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,061 shares of company stock worth $4,290,286.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

