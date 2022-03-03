Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Announces Earnings Results

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $465.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $51,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $175,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMTX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.