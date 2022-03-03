Foundation Resource Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) by 313.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 426,312 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 104,961 shares during the period. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE TNP traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 36,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,403. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.34 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Profile (Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.