Foundation Resource Management Inc. Buys Shares of 801,750 Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 801,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,790,000. Glatfelter accounts for 1.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 1.80% of Glatfelter as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the third quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 68,608.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

GLT stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.22 million, a PE ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 1.48. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently 350.02%.

In related news, CEO Dante C. Parrini acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Glatfelter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.