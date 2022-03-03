Foundation Resource Management Inc. Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,172 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 2.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.67. 1,063,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,191,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.18 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.