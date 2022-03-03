Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.900-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $115.54 on Thursday. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average of $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.