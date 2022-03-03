Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 200,000 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £4.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)
