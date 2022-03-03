Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the January 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:FT traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,179. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

