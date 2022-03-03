Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NYSE FRD opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.
