Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Short Interest Update

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,580,000 shares, an increase of 218.7% from the January 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 29.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $28,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $1,156,310.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Frontier Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

