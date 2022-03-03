Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 3,267 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 424,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,809,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,651,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,922,000 after purchasing an additional 234,940 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

