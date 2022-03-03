FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $22.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,497,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,419,000 after buying an additional 607,965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,569,000 after acquiring an additional 917,894 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 972,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 276,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 87,034 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

