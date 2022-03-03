FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Issued By Colliers Securities

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.26.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $278.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.37. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 28.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

