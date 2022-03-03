FY2022 EPS Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Cut by Analyst

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.37) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.84). Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.74 EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.52. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,129 shares of company stock worth $20,133,546. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

