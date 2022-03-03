FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Lowered by Analyst

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.58. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TREX. Benchmark raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.62.

TREX opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.63. Trex has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Trex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 142,149 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 51,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

