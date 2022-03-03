Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the January 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GANX shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 543.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 54,327 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GANX traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. Gain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62.

About Gain Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.