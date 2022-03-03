Galliford Try Holdings PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.20 (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GFRD stock opened at GBX 178.44 ($2.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £198.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 178.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.07. Galliford Try has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.30 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213 ($2.86).

Several research firms have commented on GFRD. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.62) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.09) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

