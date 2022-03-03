General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.58.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.73. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.12 and a fifty-two week high of $237.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.