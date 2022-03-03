GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Update

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the January 31st total of 353,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,714,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTEH stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. 113,217,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,446,859. GenTech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

GenTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

GenTech Holdings, Inc (United States) engages in the development, marketing, and sale of interactive games and applications for mobile devices, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David William Lovatt on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

