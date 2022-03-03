GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Update

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the January 31st total of 353,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,714,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GTEH stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. 113,217,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,446,859. GenTech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
GenTech Company Profile (Get Rating)
