George F. Tidmarsh Acquires 20,000 Shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) Stock

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) Director George F. Tidmarsh bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS:REVB opened at $1.30 on Thursday. REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.55% of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

