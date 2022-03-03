George N. Hines Sells 1,820 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LAD traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $341.01. 219,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,753. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $1,319,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after acquiring an additional 125,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

