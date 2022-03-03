George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of George Weston stock traded up C$4.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$144.25. 87,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$21.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.02. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$97.30 and a 52 week high of C$150.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$140.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$138.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total value of C$3,359,193.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,400,034.72. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total value of C$2,946,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at C$11,577,283.33. Insiders sold a total of 53,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,031 over the last three months.

Several research firms recently commented on WN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price target (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$155.86.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

