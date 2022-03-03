George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) PT Raised to C$174.00 at Scotiabank

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
WNGRF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.
Shares of George Weston stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.03. 391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.51. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of $77.06 and a fifty-two week high of $116.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.71.
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
