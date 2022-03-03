Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Up 394.7% in February

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,200 shares, a growth of 394.7% from the January 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. 548,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,785. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,404.33.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

