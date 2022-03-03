Global Blue Group (GB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 4th.

GB stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Global Blue Group has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Blue Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

