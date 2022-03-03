Global Tech Industries Group (TSE:GTII) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Global Tech Industries Group (TSE:GTII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Global Tech Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Global Tech Industries Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Tech Industries Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$65.00 price objective for the company.

