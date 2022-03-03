Global Water Resources (GWRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GWRS opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.27 million, a PE ratio of 112.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.62. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 207.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Water Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 27,500 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 10,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $602,791. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

