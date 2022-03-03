Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $19.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 367,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,317.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 38.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

