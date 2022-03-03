Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $19.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.
Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.
About Goldman Sachs BDC (Get Rating)
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.