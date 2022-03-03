Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of UVE stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $367.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

In other news, CFO Frank Wilcox bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.