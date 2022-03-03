Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the January 31st total of 639,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GDNSF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 157,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,022. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

Separately, reduced their target price on Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., from C$4.50 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

