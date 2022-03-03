Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 34,599 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $18,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after buying an additional 370,869 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 913,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 490,235 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ST stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.05. The stock had a trading volume of 39,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,873. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

