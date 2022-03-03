Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.39. The company had a trading volume of 305,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.90. The firm has a market cap of $163.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.